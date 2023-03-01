NEW YORK (PIX11) — A pandemic-era bonus to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, ended Wednesday for New Yorkers and the residents of dozens of other states.

The start of March marked the end of the emergency allotment of up to $200 per month to pay for groceries.

Eighteen states had already ended the temporary bonus, which was first approved by Congress at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Effective Wednesday, the benefit has now lapsed in the remaining 32 states, including New York, in a change expected to impact nearly 30 million Americans.

Organizations like No Kid Hungry New York say that the rollback will negatively impact some families, particularly as high inflation fuels surging food costs. The organization recommends that those who still need assistance try to get reevaluated for SNAP benefits if their financial status has recently changed, such as through a rent increase or job loss.

Alternatively, food pantries and banks can help.