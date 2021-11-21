COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in New York

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Health Medical Alliance urgent care pop up testing site as infection rates spike on October 8, 2020 in New York City. – New York’s governor announced earlier in the week tough new restrictions in several areas recording high infection rates to try to ward off a second coronavirus wave. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state data released Saturday show the state continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in November as the holiday season approaches.

Nearly 6,100 people a day are now testing positive for COVID-19 in New York. That’s up 22% from roughly 5,000 for the seven days through Nov. 11.

It’s also the highest seven-day average since mid-April.

The vast majority of the state’s 62 counties are seeing sharp upticks in new COVID-19 positives: from a 32% increase in cases over the seven days through Thursday on Long Island, to a 37% increase in Niagara County.

Hospitals in New York reported 2,249 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of Friday, up 20% from the previous Friday.