NEW YORK (PIX11) — A federal judge endorsed New York City’s plan to address issues on Rikers Island, officially leaving control of the infamous jail in the city’s hands. In April, a United States attorney made the case that the jail should be relinquished to federal control.

New York City’s official plan to fix the jail was submitted May 17. At the time, Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina told PIX11 his department was “absolutely committed” to addressing issues inside city jails.

In a court order issued Tuesday, Chief United States District Judge Laura Taylor Swain wrote the submitted plan is “entirely within the power of the Commissioner, and more broadly the Mayor, to execute.”

“This action plan represents a way to move forward with concrete measures now to address the ongoing crisis at Rikers Island,” the order continued.

As part of the court order, there is potential for “remedial relief” to be given to New York City should the Department of Correction “not fulfill their commitments and demonstrate their ability to make urgently needed changes.”

Mayor Eric Adams praised the decision, saying it speaks to the work Molina and other officials have already done to address problems at Rikers Island.

“As the plan makes clear and as the court has agreed, we have a strategy to aggressively untangle the dysfunction that has plagued the jails and set them on a path of real, enduring reform,” Adams said. “We will not rest until the dysfunction on Rikers is rooted out, these reforms are implemented, and the people in our care and working on the island are safe around the clock.”