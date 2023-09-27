SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) – The legal team for the suspected Gilgo Beach killer is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is expected to turn over more materials to Rex Heuermann’s defense team.

The New York architect is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and is suspected in a fourth case.

