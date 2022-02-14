Texas couple Monica Fonseca and Moses Verbena were set to get married in Times Square on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 for Valentine’s Day. (PIX11 News)

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Love was in the air in Times Square this Valentine’s Day, where the stage was set for some proposals and one special wedding.

Texas couple Monica Fonseca and Moses Verbena had to cancel their 2020 wedding due to COVID. But on Monday they were making it official in the iconic tourist hot spot, in a city that’s special to their family for many reasons.

The couple shared their emotional story with PIX11 News ahead of the nuptials.

“It’s been a challenging time, but we just have been so blessed…with our families, with our friends,” Verbena said Monday morning.

The couple revealed they actually went to grade school together, but didn’t know each other well until years later when they became friends in 2010.

“We were friends, then we weren’t friends, we dated other people, we would hang out, but we never really thought of us as together,” bride-to-be Fonseca said. “Then, finally we just kind of were like, ‘Hey wait a minute, why aren’t we together? I think this is it. We need to be together.'”

Unfortunately, the couple found out right before the COVID pandemic that Verbena had brain cancer.

“He didn’t even know my name after surgery. He couldn’t walk, anything,” Fonseca recalled. “We went through all of the cancer treatment and everything, and during that time we decided we were going to get married,” she continued.

Moses Verbena with late daughter Sydney Verbena, 18, who died in August 2021. (Courtesy family)

The couple got engaged in December 2019 and planned to wed in December 2020, but then then COVID upended their plans, forcing them to cancel the ceremony indefinitely, the couple said.

Last summer, the couple took Verbena’s daughter, Sydney, on a trip to New York City to celebrate her graduation from high school.

Sadly, a short time later in August 2021, the teen took her own life, the couple shared.

“For us, New York was the last time we spent as a family together…and it was the most beautiful thing,” Fonseca remembered.

The teen’s father said the trip was her first time in New York. “She was just so excited,” Verbena recalled.

The couple said they decided just last month to head back to New York to finally tie the knot after more than a year of postponing.

“We wanted to celebrate our love for Sydney, and our love for each other. And we wanted to do that in a place where all three of us were here, it was a beautiful time for us,” Fonseca said. “Valentine’s is a special day for us as a family, and so, we have been blessed by God, because this was almost a miracle that we’re getting this beautiful wedding,” she added.