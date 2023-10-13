NEW YORK (PIX11) – Councilwoman Inna Vernikova was arrested Thursday after pictures posted online showed she had a gun during a pro-Palestine rally at Brooklyn College, according to the NYPD.

Vernikova, who represents the 48th District, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm. Photos posted online show the but-end of a gun sticking out from her pants, according to the NYPD.

Vernikova turned herself into the 70th Precinct. Both her firearm, which she is licensed to own, and her permit license were surrendered, police said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul commented on the arrest on social media, saying, “New York’s gun safety laws apply to everyone.”

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.