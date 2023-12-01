Great Neck, N.Y. (PIX11) – Reaction to the expulsion of now-former Congressman George Santos came swiftly back home in Eastern Queens and Nassau County.

It was a bipartisan landslide effort, led by members of the New York delegation who wanted the admitted, liar out of their ranks— and voters of New York’s 3rd Congressional District said they of feeling unrepresented in the halls of Congress.

“Couldn’t come soon enough,” said Jill Krieger. “I would’ve liked this to happen the first time there was a vote, but I’m just happy it finally happened. He needs to be out it’s just not good for anyone.”

“It’s too much nonsense and not concentrating,” said Shalicia Reese. “There are things that actually have to be taken care of and so we know we need to step it up here.”

Governor Kathy Hochul will make the next move.

She has 10 days to declare a special election, which likely happen in Mid-Late February.

Party leaders will pick the nominees from the Democrat and Republican Parties.

This is a district President Biden won by eight points in 2020, but like much of Nassau County and Eastern Queens has shifted in a more conservative direction in the last three years.