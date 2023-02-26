NEW YORK (PIX11) — With winter ticking down, New York City and the surrounding areas could finally see several inches of snow, according to the latest forecasts.

Interior portions of northeastern New Jersey along with the Lower Hudson Valley could see up to 6 inches of snow from Monday night into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm watch has been issued for Orange County. Drivers should watch out for snow and ice on the roads near and north of I-78.

In the New York City metro area and across Long Island, people are more likely to see up to 3 inches of snow and sleet before a transition to rain, according to the NWS. Total accumulation depends on a number of factors, including snowfall intensity, wind direction and how quickly warm air moves into the region.

Current forecasts show it’s pretty unlikely that New York City will have multiple inches of accumulation. The expected snowfall is around 1.5 inches at Central Park and .3 inches at JFK, according to the NWS.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At the high end, Central Park could see 3 inches of snow and there could be an inch at JFK, but there’s only about a 10% chance of that much accumulation. This scenario is likely if low pressure tracks farther to the south and a transition from snow to a wintry mix or rain happens later and/or farther south.

At the low end, which is much more likely, New York City could see no snow accumulation at all.