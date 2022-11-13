NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many ditched their sweatshirts and jackets in recent days amid record warmth, but a change in the forecast could bring the first snow of the season in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

A freeze watch will be in place from Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to the NWS. It could mean temperatures as low as 20 in New Jersey’s Hudson County and all of New York City and southern Nassau County.

After that, there’s a low to moderate change of light snow Tuesday evening across areas north of New York City, largely Orange County, according to the forecasts. There’s also a chance for a brief wintry mix northwest of the NYC-metropolitan areas.

If there is snow, it won’t be a lot. The highest chance for accumulation is in Orange County, which would see under an inch of snow. Warm surface temperatures mean any accumulation will be largely on elevated or grassy surfaces.