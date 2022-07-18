GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City kicked off the 30th annual Restaurant Week on Monday with dining and hospitality becoming more important than ever to the city.

Office work has been slow to come back, with major tech companies just recently pulling back on office expansion plans in New York.

Bloomberg reports Facebook‘s parent company Meta just backed off a plan to rent 300,000 square feet. Moreover, the report said Meta and Amazon have backed off aggressive office expansion plans at Hudson Yards.

Mayor Eric Adams has been steadfast in pushing his message of getting back to the office. However, many companies, especially tech companies, have maintained flexible work policies, and even given employees the option to work remotely for weeks on end.

While launching Restaurant Week, Adams hoped to highlight hospitality as perhaps the city’s saving grace.

“Restaurants and bars are the heart and soul of the city,” Adams said. “Many people focus on 9-5, but the city comes alive from 5-1 a.m..”

Adams said hotel capacity is finally approaching pre-pandemic levels, and Broadway sales are rising. He hopes the $72 billion restaurant industry can be a major draw.

“It’s more than a place of entertainment and tourism, it employs countless numbers of people employees,” Adams said.

Find out more about Restaurant Week here.