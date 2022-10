NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of New York’s most adorable competitions is back.

Costumed dogs competed in the 32nd Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade on Saturday. They came as dinosaurs, train conductors, pumpkins, clowns, gladiators and more. Check the gallery below for some adorable pictures:

TOPSHOT – Dogs compete in the 32nd Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade on October 22, 2022, at Tompkins Square in New York City. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

