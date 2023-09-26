NEW YORK (PIX11) — Costco is bringing a new low-cost healthcare service to its members.

In partnership with Sesame, an online healthcare marketplace, the retail store is offering Costco members virtual primary care for $29 in all 50 states, according to a release.

Costco members can book their healthcare visits directly through their membership. Members can book health check-ups which include a standard lab panel, plus a virtual follow-up consultation with a provider for $72. Mental health visits are also offered for $79.

“Quality, great value, and low price are what the Costco brand is known for,” David Goldhill, Sesame’s co-founder and CEO, explained. “When it comes to health care, Sesame also delivers high quality and great value — and a low price that will be appreciated by Costco Members when it comes to their own care.”

Sesame does not accept health care insurance because it’s meant for uninsured Americans or people who prefer to pay cash for their health care.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.