NEW YORK (PIX11) — Correction officers pleaded for help Wednesday after one officer was repeatedly stabbed and another suffered a broken eye socket in separate attacks in New York City’s jail system.

On Monday, a correction officer at Rikers Island was stabbed more than a dozen times by an inmate , according to Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio. On Tuesday, an officer suffered a broken nose and eye orbital.

“It is open season on correction officers and lawmakers don’t have our back,” Boscio said.

Tuesday’s attack happened at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, a Department of Correction spokesperson said. Two officers were assaulted, with one of them suffering only minor injuries.

“Our members of service show up to work each day despite difficult conditions and play a critical role in keeping our facilities safe,” a DOC spokesperson said. “Any assault on staff is absolutely inexcusable. We are not tolerating these deplorable acts, and the individual involved was rearrested.”

Correction officers say 1,500 officers have been injured on the job since January.

Conditions at city jails have been a massive point of frustration for advocates of both inmates and advocates of correction officers.

This week, 26-year-old Rikers inmate Giliberto Garcia died from a reported overdose. He was in custody since 2019 on a robbery charge. He’s the 18th person to have died after being held in the city’s jail system this year. Advocates for detainees want more done to keep people in jails safe.

The City Council has a bill on the table trying to take solitary confinement off the table. The bill also offers counseling programs to change inmates’ behavior, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

The bill has been slammed by the DOC. The department’s commissioner says passage of the bill would hinder the ability of correction officers to run jail facilities.

