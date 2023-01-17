THE BRONX (PIX11) — Correction officers at the Rikers Island jail facility allegedly tried to cover it up after an officer attacked an inmate, officials with the Bronx District Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Three officers were indicted on charges of falsifying business records and official misconduct. The officer who allegedly assaulted the inmate was also charged with third-degree assault.

“We must hold correction officers to a high standard,” DA Darcel Clark said. “These defendants violated the trust put in them by allegedly filing false instruments about an officer’s assault on an inmate. Just as the alleged violence will not be tolerated, neither will the coverup, especially in this turbulent time in Rikers Island.”

Carl Williams, 31, allegedly hit an inmate in the face in the Otis Bantum Correctional Center on Oct. 14, officials said. Surveillance video showed the detainee has been standing with his hands to his side before the attack, but 58-year-old Roy Dewar and 64-year-old Jatan Das allegedly claimed otherwise.

They allegedly submitted reports claiming the inmate was the aggressor, saying the use of force was justified. All three correction officers are due back in court on April 19.

PIX11 has reached out to the Department of Correction and to the union representing correction officers for comment.