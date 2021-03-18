Correction officer punched, slashed at Rikers by Bloods gang member: COBA

Rikers Island jail complex

Inmates at the Rikers Island jail complex punched and slashed a correction officer on Wednesday, union officials said.

The inmates, who are members of the Bloods gang according to the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, argued with each other and turned on the officer when he intervened. One of the inmates used a box cutter to slash the officer above the eye, a COBA spokesman said.

Inmate assaults against correction officers are up 23 percent, COBA President Benny Boscio said.

The Rikers attack happened just one day before the New York State Senate passed the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act (HALT.) The legislation, which Boscio slammed, limits the use of segregated confinement and implements alternative rehabilitative measures.

“There is nothing humane about subjecting our brave men and women to brutal assaults that send them to the hospital every week to be treated for broken noses, broken eye sockets, and gashes across their limbs that often require many stitches,” Boscio said. “The governor should put safety first and refuse to sign this reckless piece of legislation that is only going to further jeopardize the lives of our essential Correction Officers.”

PIX11 has reached out to the Department of Correction for information.

