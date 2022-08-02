NEW YORK (PIX11) — A detainee attacked a correction officer at Bellevue Hospital’s prison ward on Monday night, officials said.

The Department of Correction intends to pursue assault charges in the case, a spokesperson said. Benny Boscio, president of the union representing officers, called for the district attorney to prosecute to “the fullest extent of the law.”

“This heinous and unprovoked assault on our officer assigned to the Bellevue Hospital prison ward is further evidence that the location of our jails has nothing to do with the soaring violence in our jails,” Boscio said. “Instead of pushing to close Rikers, our elected leaders need to hold violent inmates accountable for their crimes committed in our custody.”

The injured officer was treated at Bellevue Hospital and released, officials said. He’s getting additional support from the Correction Assistance Response for Employees Unit.

“Whether you assault someone on the streets or in a jail facility, it is a crime, and we have zero tolerance for people in custody who assault our staff,” DOC Deputy Commissioner of Public Information James Boyd said.