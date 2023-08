MANHATTAN — PIX11 has unofficially been calling the corner of 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue in Midtown Manhattan “PIX Plaza” for years, but now, it’s official.

On Monday, New York City councilmember Keith Powers joined members of the PIX11 news and sales teams to unveil a brand new street sign, officially designating the corner as “PIX Plaza.”

PIX11 is New York’s Very Own and is proud to celebrate 75 years of local news broadcasting in the country’s number one market this year.