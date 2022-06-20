Crime scene at Manhattan beauty salon where someone committed an arson on June 19, 2022.(Credit: PIX11)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police continued their search early Monday for the arsonist who lit up a Lower East Side beauty salon, as new details of the incident emerged.

Authorities initially said that the salon on Eldridge Street near Broome Street was torched with a Molotov cocktail on Sunday afternoon, but have since determined that the arsonist poured gasoline then set it ablaze.

Two people were hospitalized with wounds suffered in the fire, one of whom was being interviewed by police as of early Monday. That person, a 46-year-old man, suffered burns throughout his body. A 60-year-old woman was also burned on her face and back. Authorities said that both are expected to survive their injuries.

A witness to the 5:15 p.m. blaze told PIX11 News that he saw people run from the salon, their clothes burned and covered in soot.

Police have not formally identified a suspect or announced an arrest in the arson.

