NEW YORK — The Empire State Building was shining bright in green Wednesday night in recognition of City Harvest Hunger Action Month.

Chef Judy Joo, one of New York’s very own who is one of the four iron chefs in the United Kingdom, is a supporter of the organization.

She spoke with PIX11 News about what it means to be a part of what City Harvest is doing and what people can expect during Thursday night’s Concert to Feed NYC.

For more information on the concert, visit CityHarvest.org/HungerActionMonth

Joo also shared a recipe for her spiced butternut squash soup (Serves 4-6)

Lime Cream:

4 Tbsp sour cream

3 tsp fresh lime juice

1 lime, zested

Crispy sage leaves:

4-6 sage leaves

Extra virgin olive oil for frying

For the Soup:

100g unsalted butter

180g white onion, peeled, diced

2 garlic cloves, grated

4 thyme sprigs

4 sage leaves

1000g butternut squash, peeled and deseeded, cut into 1 inchcubes

100g carrot, peeled, diced

1100ml chicken stock

14g ginger, peeled, grated

2 pinches of freshly grated nutmeg

100ml milk

3 tsp sea salt

Black pepper to taste

To serve:

Lime sour cream

Fried sage leaves

pecans, toasted and crushed

Lime zest, freshly grated

Directions

First make the lime cream. In a small bowl, combine the sour cream, juice and zest. Mix well until incorporated. Cover and place in the fridge.

In a small non-stick skillet, drizzle a generously amount of vegetable oil. Heat over high heat and then place 4 -6 sage leaves in. Fry until crispy, and place on a paper towel to dry. Set aside.

Next, make the soup. Place the butter in a large heavy bottomed pan set over medium heat, and melt the butter stirring constantly, until it starts foaming. Lower the heat and continue to stir, you’ll see the milk solids start to separate and brown nicely, making a beurre noisette. Once you see the browning of the milk solids from the butter, add the onion, garlic, thyme, and sage leaves. Sautee until just softened slight for 1-2 minutes and then add the squash and carrot. Sautee until the vegetables are a light roasted colour in the pan. Add chicken stock, ginger, and nutmeg. Raise heat back to medium and cook until all the vegetables are softened, about 15 minutes.

Remove the thyme and sage sprigs and discard, blend the soup mix, using a stick blender or in a standing blender. Return to the pan, add milk and gently reheat. Then season with salt and pepper to taste.

Divide among four bowls and garnish with a dollop of lime cream, crushed pecans, fried sage leaf and freshly grated lime zest.

How to toast the pecans

Toast the pecans in a pan until aromatic, about 3 mins over low heat, stirring as necessary to prevent burning. Remove from the pan and place on a cutting board. Roughly chop the nut and set aside.