NEW YORK — The Empire State Building was shining bright in green Wednesday night in recognition of City Harvest Hunger Action Month.
Chef Judy Joo, one of New York’s very own who is one of the four iron chefs in the United Kingdom, is a supporter of the organization.
She spoke with PIX11 News about what it means to be a part of what City Harvest is doing and what people can expect during Thursday night’s Concert to Feed NYC.
For more information on the concert, visit CityHarvest.org/HungerActionMonth
Joo also shared a recipe for her spiced butternut squash soup (Serves 4-6)
Lime Cream:
- 4 Tbsp sour cream
- 3 tsp fresh lime juice
- 1 lime, zested
Crispy sage leaves:
- 4-6 sage leaves
- Extra virgin olive oil for frying
For the Soup:
- 100g unsalted butter
- 180g white onion, peeled, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, grated
- 4 thyme sprigs
- 4 sage leaves
- 1000g butternut squash, peeled and deseeded, cut into 1 inchcubes
- 100g carrot, peeled, diced
- 1100ml chicken stock
- 14g ginger, peeled, grated
- 2 pinches of freshly grated nutmeg
- 100ml milk
- 3 tsp sea salt
- Black pepper to taste
To serve:
- Lime sour cream
- Fried sage leaves
- pecans, toasted and crushed
- Lime zest, freshly grated
Directions
First make the lime cream. In a small bowl, combine the sour cream, juice and zest. Mix well until incorporated. Cover and place in the fridge.
In a small non-stick skillet, drizzle a generously amount of vegetable oil. Heat over high heat and then place 4 -6 sage leaves in. Fry until crispy, and place on a paper towel to dry. Set aside.
Next, make the soup. Place the butter in a large heavy bottomed pan set over medium heat, and melt the butter stirring constantly, until it starts foaming. Lower the heat and continue to stir, you’ll see the milk solids start to separate and brown nicely, making a beurre noisette. Once you see the browning of the milk solids from the butter, add the onion, garlic, thyme, and sage leaves. Sautee until just softened slight for 1-2 minutes and then add the squash and carrot. Sautee until the vegetables are a light roasted colour in the pan. Add chicken stock, ginger, and nutmeg. Raise heat back to medium and cook until all the vegetables are softened, about 15 minutes.
Remove the thyme and sage sprigs and discard, blend the soup mix, using a stick blender or in a standing blender. Return to the pan, add milk and gently reheat. Then season with salt and pepper to taste.
Divide among four bowls and garnish with a dollop of lime cream, crushed pecans, fried sage leaf and freshly grated lime zest.
How to toast the pecans
Toast the pecans in a pan until aromatic, about 3 mins over low heat, stirring as necessary to prevent burning. Remove from the pan and place on a cutting board. Roughly chop the nut and set aside.