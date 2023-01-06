NEW YORK (PIX11) — There have been big developments in the lead-up to a possible nurse strike that could begin on Monday at 6 a.m. and affect hospitals across New York City.

So far, three hospitals have a deal, including New York-Presbyterian, Richmond University Medical Center and Maimonides.

Five private hospitals in New York City have not come to an agreement with more than 10,000 nurses as staffing issues remain a sticking point. Those hospitals include Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and West as well as Montefiore Medical Center, BronxCare Health System and Flushing Hospital Medical Center.

The nurses union says Mount Sinai called off negotiations and walked away from the table Thursday night. On Friday, the hospital confirmed babies in the neonatal intensive care unit have been transferred to area hospitals in preparation for nurses to walk out on Monday morning.

“Shame, shame on Sinai for walking out on the bargaining last night. And I will say it again. Shame on you Sinai,” said New York State Nurses Association President Nancy Hagans.

In a statement, Mount Sinai said, “Mount Sinai is dismayed by NYSNA’s reckless actions. The union is jeopardizing patients’ care, and it’s forcing valued Mount Sinai nurses to choose between their dedication to patient care and their own livelihoods. We have offered a 19.1% compounded pay raise over three years, which is the same offer other hospital systems in the city have made. Still, NYSNA refuses to back off its plan to strike on Monday, even though it has called off planned strikes at other New York City hospitals. It’s not reasonable for NYSNA to ask for a significant wage increase above and beyond these other sites. It’s time for NYSNA to meet us back at the bargaining table and continue negotiating in good faith, so that Mount Sinai nurses can continue providing the exceptional patient care for which they’re known and respected.”

Hagans said, “Nurses are frustrated. We are holding the line for better staffing and salaries. The bosses there have repeatedly broken their promise on staffing. Mount Sinai has over 700 nursing positions open.”

According to the New York State Nurses Association, hospitals in Brooklyn could also join the picket line after obtaining strike authorization.

Both sides say negotiations will continue through the weekend until Monday morning at 5:59 a.m.