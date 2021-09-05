Connecticut trooper swept away in storm died of blunt trauma

Connecticut State Trooper Sgt. Brian Mohl died after calling for help in Woodbury during flooding set off by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. (Connecticut State Police)

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut State Police sergeant swept away with his vehicle during flooding died from blunt trauma.

Sgt. Brian Mohl died early Thursday after calling for help in Woodbury during flooding set off by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Mohl died of “blunt trauma of the torso.”

His death has been ruled an accident.

A wake for Mohl is scheduled for Sept. 8 at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford, where the funeral will be held on Sept. 9.