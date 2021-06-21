Connecticut governor unveils plan to cut travel time to NYC

A train information board displays a delay alert for Metro-North trains at Grand Central Terminal, Wednesday, May 18, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration has unveiled an $8 billion to $10 billion plan that aims to reduce commuter rail times from Connecticut to New York City by as much as 25 minutes by 2035.

The Democrat on Monday also pledged in the meantime to make the trip from New Haven to the Big Apple 10 minutes faster as early as 2022.

Much of the funding depends on passage of a federal infrastructure bill.

The announcement comes as Metro-North Railroad returned eight trains to the New Haven Line, as demand for commuter rail service increases with the region’s reopening after the coronavirus pandemic.