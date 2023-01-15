MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — How does music bring us together? That was the theme of a very special family concert at Carnegie Hall on Saturday.

The Musical Explorers Family Concert was a multicultural celebration of music and togetherness at Zankel Hall. The interactive concert was filled with singing and dancing, celebrating unique musical traditions from around the world, including hip-hop, which was born in the Bronx.

“It’s all about making an impact,” Chen Lo, a hip-hop artist, told PIX11 News. “It’s connecting the past to the next generation, showing them what hip-hop can be.”

This educational program included the music of Mali in west Africa with Yacouba playing a 21-string instrument called a Cora. Quiana played Gullah music while everyone sang “Kumbaya.” Then there was a jam session on the stage with everyone singing and jumping to a song called “Higher.”

“One of my favorite moments is when each type of music comes together and jam out and have fun,” said Joanna Massey, the director of Learning and Engagement.

So many children and their parents praised this program. This was the tenth Musical Explorers Family Concert in just one week, exposing more the 6,000 children to these new music genres from around the globe.