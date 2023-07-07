NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the aftermath of a TopView double-decker tour bus running a red light and slamming into an MTA bus in Manhattan Thursday evening — sending 32 people to the hospital — there are fresh questions about how the popular tourist option is regulated.

Managing the buses had historically fallen into a gray area caught between federal, state and local laws. Litigation has left double-deckers not subject to some of the normal safety standards of other buses.

“The tour bus companies kind of operate behind a veil of secrecy,” said Manhattan State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal. “Many of the tourists do not know what they’re getting themselves into.”

A 2017 report by Hoylman-Sigal found their operators do not need background checks and are not subject to a driving test nor physical exam every two years like other bus drivers.

They are also not prohibited from using drugs and alcohol within six hours of driving tourists. There are no restrictions on sex offenders being hired as drivers, despite proximity to children.

The companies themselves are not subject to shutdown orders from the state for repeated safety concerns, do not have to carry large $500,000 personal injury policies, and are not required to report to the state who their drivers are or keep their fares reasonable.

Hoylman-Sigal said even the way these buses are made is largely unregulated. “They are essentially welded together from spare parts of other buses,” he said.

PIX11 News scoured TopView’s website, and the only mentions of safety were buried in the terms and conditions.

In the terms, passengers are required to remain seated, and the company said it takes no responsibility for injuries or losses for any reason.

PIX11 News reached out to TopView for comment on the story but did not heard back by air time.