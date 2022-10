EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A decade ago, Superstorm Sandy’s flood waters caused circuit breakers to explode at Con Edison’s East 13th Street Substation, leaving many without power.

The utility company made major upgrades in the years since, including adding more flood walls and water-proof doors.

PIX11’s Craig Treadway got a look at the new and improved substation in Manhattan’s East Village.

Watch in the video player above.