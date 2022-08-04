NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the New York City area braces for another extended heat streak, Con Edison is advising its customers to limit their power usage to prevent outages.

The utility company sent an alert to customers in the five boroughs and Westchester to prepare for the hot weather that begins Thursday. Temperatures are expected to hit the 90s and stay there until early next week. The humidity will make it feel like temps are in the 100s and a heat advisory is in effect for much of the region.

Gov. Kathy Hochul urged New York state residents to take the necessary precautions, and visit cooling centers, if necessary.

“More dangerous heat is on the way for many New Yorkers and I’m urging everyone to prepare for the high humidity and temperatures later this week,” Hochul said.

Con Ed recommends the following energy-saving tips:

If you are running your air conditioner, close off unoccupied rooms. If you are using the AC in your living room and nobody is in the bedrooms, close the doors to those rooms

Set your air conditioner to the highest comfortable temperature. Every degree you lower the thermostat increases costs

To reduce heat and moisture in your home, run appliances such as ovens, washing machines, dryers and dishwashers in the early morning or late at night when it’s cooler outside

When the AC is running, close doors to keep cool air in and hot air out

Keep shades, blinds and curtains closed. About 40 percent of unwanted heat comes through windows; Even when using AC, use ceiling and other fans to provide additional cooling and better circulation

Turn off AC units, lights and other appliances when not at home and use a timer to turn on your air conditioner about a half-hour before arriving home

If you run a business, keep the door closed while running the AC

Keep AC filters clean

For any disruptions to power, customers can check the outage map at conEd.com/reportoutage or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).