NEW YORK (PIX11) — Millions of people are getting ready to load the car and grind it out for hours for a memorial day weekend getaway.

But the city and surrounding tri-state are bursting with holiday weekend activities for those who choose to skip the agonizing drive and just stay local– to enjoy the kickoff to summer.

Between saluting military heroes at parades in Brooklyn or watching “Top Gun” Friday night for free there’s plenty of events to fill the extra day off.

Watch the video player for more.