NEW YORK (PIX11) — This Pride Month is special for PFLAG. It’s the organization’s golden anniversary, and some big retailers are celebrating with them with special campaigns and donations.

Brian K. Bond, the executive director of PFLAG National, said the organization is proud to work with its Pride Partners.

“This has been a challenging year for LGBTQ+ people and their families, and each of PFLAG National’s Pride Partners not only recognizes these challenges but steps up for their employees and PFLAG families in meaningful ways,” said Bond.

Companies like J. Crew will donate up to $50,000 to PFLAG, while L’Occitane promised to donate 5% of its online and in-store sales.

Pressed, the juicing company, will donate $6 of every four-pack juice and shot bundle sold at its retail locations and online store.

Baked goods and dessert company Give & Go created special editions of Kimberley’s Bakeshoppe Frosted Sugar Cookies and pledged to donate up to $10,000 of June sales to PFLAG.

Fortune 500 company Apple is introducing a new Pride edition sport band and a matching iOS wallpaper for its Apple Watch.

PFLAG, once known as Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, is no longer an acronym, as of 2014. The organization was founded in 1973 by a mother and her gay son, Jeanne Manford, along with gay activist Morty Manford.

PFLAG’s network now includes hundreds of local chapters in many states and more than 300,000 members and supporters nationwide. Its mission is to help create an equitable and inclusive world where every LGBTQ+ person is safe, celebrated, empowered, and loved.