BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — New housing and jobs are at the top of the list when new development projects are discussed.

How will new zoning proposals change a neighborhood? The conversation is coming to a stretch of Atlantic Avenue between Vanderbilt and Nostrand avenues.

New York City is moving ahead with the next big plan along the busy corridor in Brooklyn. A 13-block stretch runs through Bedford-Stuyvesant, Prospect Heights and Crown Heights.

A kickoff meeting was held online Tuesday evening with neighbors, elected officials and the New York City Department of City Planning.

Councilmember Crystal Hudson said the community ideas and input are a top priority, from issues of density to design.

“We want to make sure moving forward that the entire Atlantic Avenue plan will be determined by the community. Often that’s not what we actually experience or see. We need to make sure we are building and developing new projects that are for the Black families that have been here and have lower incomes,” Hudson said.

At a corner along the avenue, neighbors said they want to hear about preserving brownstones, jobs and affordable housing that addresses those lower-income levels.

City officials say zoning rules, which date back to the 1960s, prevent new and taller buildings from being built along the stretch.

“The existing zoning rules prohibit new housing and limit job growth despite the area’s great access to transit, retail, schools, parks and culture. We think this neighborhood is due for a fresh start and that’s what this community planning process is all about,” said Dan Garodnick, the chair of the New York City Planning Commission.

The city says the Atlantic Avenue Mixed-Use Plan is “a community-led planning process for an inclusive, mixed-use stretch of Atlantic Avenue and neighboring blocks in Crown Heights and Bedford-Stuyvesant.”

Information gathered from the community session will shape the next steps and new proposals.

Additional public comment and workshops will happen in 2024 as the process moves ahead.