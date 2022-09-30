NEW YORK (PIX11) — A community school is a public school that also becomes the hub of its neighborhood, bringing together families, educators and community partners.

The school not only focuses on its students but also targets the needs of families, providing everything from health care to food staples.

It’s an evidence-based strategy that treats the child as a whole person, ensuring that their mental health and physical health are cared for with on-site counselors and school-based health centers and food pantries.

Community school coordinators connect students and their families to resources within the community, whether they are for recreational activities like field trips or for more serious assistance, for example, applying for NYCHA housing vouchers.

This year, the Biden administration has made community schools a priority and plans to expand funding for the program with an unprecedented $450 million.