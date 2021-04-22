Community leaders call on de Blasio to enact police accountability in NYC

THE BRONX — Community leaders and supporters of Kawaski Trawick are outraged after the NYPD decided not to take disciplanry action against the two officers who shot and killed Trawick inside his Bronx apartment two years ago.

“We ask everyone to look at the video and tell me why these officers are still on the force,” said Trawick family attorney Royce Russell said at a Wednesday rally for Communities United for Police Reform.

Police body camera video shows what happened. Police say they responded to calls of a man acting erratically. When they arrived Trawick was holding a stick and a knife.



Officers first tased Trawick then shot and killed him. Years after, an internal investigation found there was no wrongdoing on the part of the officers, according to ProPublica.

But New York City Public Advocate Jumanne Williams says the video shows that is just not true.

“Everything wrong happened in this,” he said. “You had agencies not communicating and police department not using anything to de-escalate. Every single step of the way was an escalation.”



Still, Mayor Bill de Blasio believes the NYPD’s de-escalation training works.



“Does de-escalation training have an impact? It has a massive impact,” he said in a press conference Wednesday. “We’ve made strides in that direction. But we sure have more to do.”



But supporters of Trawick’s family say the video shows the two officers involved were not de-escalating the situation, so now they are demanding the CCRB to not only bring on misconduct charges against the two officers, but also start a disciplinary trial against the officer who shot and killed Delrawn Small in Brooklyn after a road rage incident in 2016.

Small’s sister Victoria Davis tells PIX11 News she can’t believe the officer who killed her brother is still on the force.



“This is disrespectful at this point. Beyond that, it is very hurtful. Accountability is what the city needs, we can’t pay officers to kill people,” she said.

Russell believes that Mayor de Blasio can make change himself.

“When will New York stand up and hold NYPD officers accountable for what we all see with our own eyes? Mayor de Blasio needs to stop protecting those that do not deserve protection and start serving those in need,” he said.

He also had a message for de Blasio’s potential successor.

“Mayoral candidates, take notice that NYC is not setting the trend as it relates to police accountability, but is following. We need a leader who will hold officers who kill, like Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis, accountable. We will continue to fight for Kawaski Trawick’ s family to ensure these officers are fired from the force.”