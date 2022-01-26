Community honors slain officer Wilbert Mora with procession,

HARLEM, Manhattan — Hundreds of New York’s finest gathered in formation for a somber procession in Kips Bay. The purpose: To pay tribute to their fallen brother, officer Wilbert Mora.

His body was escorted by a massive motorcade from the medical examiner’s office to the Riverdale Funeral Home in Inwood. Both Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell were there when the officer’s body arrived, joined by a sea of other servicemembers.

Mora, 27, was taken off life support at a Manhattan hospital four days after a gunman shot him and Officer Jason Rivera, 22, as they responded to a domestic disturbance call. Rivera died the day of the incident.

Mora continued to save lives even after his death, donating his organs to save others both in and outside of New York.

Leonard Achan, president and CEO of LiveOnNY, said Mora donated his heart, liver, kidneys and pancreas to five people who desperately needed them. Achan said three New York residents and two people from other states received the life-saving transplants from the officer.

At Mora’s East Harlem apartment building, Mora is being remembered as not just an officer, but also a son, brother and friend.

“It’s heartbreaking,” one woman told PIX11 News. “I can only imagine what the family is going through right now.”

