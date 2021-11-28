Community gathers to light world’s biggest menorah on first night of Hanukkah

MANHATTAN — The world’s largest menorah was lit outside Central Park on Sunday for the first night of Hanukkah.

A year ago, this wasn’t possible because of the pandemic. Now it’s back after a long hiatus and members of the community were overjoyed.

The 36-foot-tall menorah holds a Guinness World Record. It will be lit for each of the holiday’s eight nights.

The giant menorah was made back in 1973.

Organizer said lighting ceremonies have always been a great way to bring together thousands of people from the local community and get them all in the holiday spirit, regardless of whether or not they are Jewish.

Because these ceremonies do typically bring together such large crowds of people, they had to be canceled last year during the peak of the pandemic.

Many Jewish New Yorkers told PIX11 News Hanukkah just didn’t feel the same without the ceremonies.