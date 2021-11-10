‘I have confidence in Eric’: Shea on rumors of mayor-elect’s new NYPD commissioner picks

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea joined the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday for his bi-weekly conversation about the issues facing the city.

After a recent update in the NYPD’s crime stats showed a big increase in transit crime, the commissioner said the figure is a bit misleading.

Shea said the transit system as a whole is “very safe,” and that comparing data to last year, when ridership was down and schools was closed, is not an accurate telling.

The police commissioner also responded to rumors that Mayor-elect Eric Adams is considering potential civilians to take over at the NYPD.

“I have confidence in Eric,” Shea said. “I think he cares deeply about this city, as we all do,” he added.

Shea emphasized that he thinks Adams will make a great choice for a new commissioner.

“They have the best, hands down, police department in the world here to work with,” the commissioner said. “I”m sure he’ll make a great decision. A lot is riding on it,” he added.