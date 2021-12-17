NEW YORK — NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea will soon be moving on from the police department he has called home for decades.

Shea announced his resignation at the beginning of December and said he would step down at the end of the year.

So much has happened in his two-year tenure as commissioner, from COVID to the murder of George Floyd, bail reform and more.

Shea sat down with PIX11’s Dan Mannarino for a one-on-one interview in which he reflected on his time with the NYPD and his years leading the department. Plus, what the future has in store after he leaves the force.