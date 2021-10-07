Comic Con returns to NYC, much to the delight of fans

MANHATTAN — New York Comic Con is back in town. Thousands of superhero fans have descended at the Javits Center to celebrate movies, TV shows, comics, and so much more related to their favorite fandoms.

This year, organizers expect about 143,000 people to attend. It pales in comparison to the 250,000 attendees of previous years, but as the event returns after last year’s hiatus, a smaller-than-normal capacity is, well, totally normal.

“We just wanted to make sure that we’re bringing back the event, but we’re doing in the best and safest way possible,” said marketing pro Fallon Princivalli.

In addition to limited capacity, masks are a must, which has certainly become a fashionable accessory to costumes this year, allowing fans to get creative and think outside the box.

With the return of comic con, vendors are already experiencing a huge uptick in sales — something small businesses are thankful for after more than a year of disruption.