RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Firefighters are known for their life-saving work and serious approach to the job. But it was all smiles on Wednesday at a decommissioned firehouse in Brooklyn.

Rachel Feinstein is a comedian who is married to a firefighter. She’s completing her first hour-long special for Netflix.

“We wanted to put some fun pictures together of firefighters and firefighter families. I thought it would be a cool way to do it here at Friends of Firefighters and bring attention to what they do,” Feinstein said.

Feinstein held a photo shoot at the home of Friends of Firefighters, a nonprofit in Red Hook that serves firefighters and their families.

“A lot of firefighter families have been coming out to see me on the road. They’re loyal. They’re a lot like comedians. You can say anything,” Feinstein said.

Founded after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Friends of Firefighters is a place where they can come for community, help and a new program this spring specifically for children of firefighters.

“We want to keep the culture and the camaraderie of a firehouse here. We have breakfasts for active and retired firefighters. Core to our mission is providing free, independent counseling for active and retired firefighters and their families,” said Joe Gorman with Friends of Firefighters.

The historic firehouse on Van Brunt Street dates back 150 years. They see it all, from fun and photo shoots to sessions on real-life problems for firefighters and their families.

Kia Carbone is the program director and a licensed social worker. The new children’s program will launch in the spring.

“Last year, we had a huge increase in the need for counseling for children. Going back to school was a huge burden,” Carbone said.

Sadie is their firehouse dog and will be a part of activities this year.

A date for Feinstein’s comedy special has not been announced yet.