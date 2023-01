NEW YORK (PIX11) — Not everyone is off to a great start in 2023, and when it feels like many are leaning into the new year’s optimism and resolutions, it can be a challenge to those experiencing grief, sadness, or general winter blues.

We’re joined by a licensed psychotherapist and mental health educator, Gina Moffa, to share tips on what you can do to lessen feelings of grief in the new year.