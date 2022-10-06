NEW YORK (PIX11) — Streets across Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx will be closed throughout the weekend for a number of Columbus Day events.
Around 35,000 marchers took part in the parade in 2021. Tens of thousands more watched.
In addition to street closures, New York City public schools will be closed on Monday for Italian Heritage / Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
The full list of closures from the NYPD, borough-by-borough, is below:
Manhattan:
A number of streets in Manhattan will be closed for the Columbus Day Parade from Sat, Oct. 8 through Mon, Oct. 10, at the NYPD’s discretion.
Formation
- 43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
Route
- 5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 42nd Street
Dispersal
- 5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street
- 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
Miscellaneous
- 60th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 64th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 68th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 69th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 70th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Madison Avenue between 76th Street and 68th Street
The Bronx:
A number of streets will be closed for the Columbus Day Parade on Sun., Oct. 9.
Formation:
- Morris Park Avenue between White Plains Road and Wallace Avenue
Route:
- Morris Park Avenue between Wallace Avenue and Williamsbridge Road
- Williamsbridge Road between Morris Park Avenue and Lydig Avenue
Dispersal:
- Williamsbridge Road between Lydig Avenue and Pelham Parkway
Brooklyn:
A number of streets will be closed for the Columbus Day Parade on Sat., Oct. 8.
Formation:
- 61st Street and 63rd Street between 17th Avenue and 19th Avenue
- 62nd Street between 17th Avenue and 18th Avenue
- 18th Avenue between 61st Street and 63rd Street
Route:
- 18th Avenue between 63rd Street and Benson Avenue
Dispersal:
- 18th Avenue between Benson Avenue and Bath Avenue