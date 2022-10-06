NEW YORK (PIX11) — Streets across Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx will be closed throughout the weekend for a number of Columbus Day events.

Around 35,000 marchers took part in the parade in 2021. Tens of thousands more watched.

In addition to street closures, New York City public schools will be closed on Monday for Italian Heritage / Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The full list of closures from the NYPD, borough-by-borough, is below:

Manhattan:

A number of streets in Manhattan will be closed for the Columbus Day Parade from Sat, Oct. 8 through Mon, Oct. 10, at the NYPD’s discretion.

Formation

43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 42nd Street

Dispersal

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street

72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Miscellaneous

60th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

64th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

68th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

69th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

70th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between 76th Street and 68th Street

The Bronx:

A number of streets will be closed for the Columbus Day Parade on Sun., Oct. 9.

Formation:

Morris Park Avenue between White Plains Road and Wallace Avenue

Route:

Morris Park Avenue between Wallace Avenue and Williamsbridge Road

Williamsbridge Road between Morris Park Avenue and Lydig Avenue

Dispersal:

Williamsbridge Road between Lydig Avenue and Pelham Parkway

Brooklyn:

A number of streets will be closed for the Columbus Day Parade on Sat., Oct. 8.

Formation:

61st Street and 63rd Street between 17th Avenue and 19th Avenue

62nd Street between 17th Avenue and 18th Avenue

18th Avenue between 61st Street and 63rd Street

Route:

18th Avenue between 63rd Street and Benson Avenue

Dispersal:

18th Avenue between Benson Avenue and Bath Avenue