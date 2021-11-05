Columbia University student workers demand better benefits, wages

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, MANHATTAN – Friday marks day three on the picket line for student workers on strike at Columbia University.

They’re asking for is to be fairly compensated, be provided dental and vision care and have arbitration not affiliated with Columbia for discrimination and harassment claims.

Tamara Hache is a four-year PhD student and student worker.

“The university is not negotiating with us,” Hache said. “They have called us unreasonable. They have said we’re not in the same universe.”

The student workers are represented by the United Auto Workers which has unionized many higher education workplaces. Columbia University and New York University are part of Local 2110.

In hopes of obtaining a contract, the student workers at Columbia University heading to the bargaining table are hopeful that the university will hear their demands – demands, which they say, are basic necessities.

“PhD student workers do not make a living wage in New York City,” Hache added. “With a university that has a $14.3 billion dollar endowment, we think that’s a little bit outrageous.”

In regard to the Tentative Agreement, the university says its proposals and prior offers would “…provide many improvements in compensation, benefits, policies related to non-discrimination and harassment, and other areas…”

Student workers call the modifications minimal.

Some of the university’s proposals would create a minimum compensation for doctoral students of $42,766 for PhD students on 12 month-appointments and $32,074 for nine-month appointments.

It would also enhance the support fund for reimbursement for out-of-pocket medical, dental and vision expenses for students and their dependents.

Jackson Miller, also a student worker, is a member of the bargaining committee.

“It’s very disappointing for an institution that claims to promote liberal values of tolerance and of taking care of their workers,” Miller said.

The bargaining committee met with the university both on Friday afternoon and Monday. The student workers are optimistic that they’ll get what they’re asking for.