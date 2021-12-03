Columbia University plans vigil for slain graduate student

NEW YORK — Columbia University will hold a vigil Friday for Davide Giri, a graduate student who was killed in a seemingly random stabbing spree Thursday night.

According to police sources, the suspect is a 25-year-old ex-convict and suspected member of the EVK “Everybody Killas” gang.

Police did not believe the victims knew each other and were unsure of what motivated the attacks.

In a tweet, the university said the Friday-night vigil will honor Giri and allow the university community to mourn together.

We are deeply saddened to share that Davide Giri, a @CUSEAS graduate student, was killed in a violent attack near campus last night. A criminal investigation is ongoing. We will continue to share updates, including about gathering together as a community, as soon as we are able. pic.twitter.com/einyHRQ3Hj — Columbia University (@Columbia) December 3, 2021

“My thoughts remain with Davide’s family, and with every one of you, as we live this tragedy together,” university President Lee Bollinger said in a statement.

The attacks come nearly two years after Tessa Majors, an 18-year-old student at Barnard College of Columbia University, was stabbed to death during a robbery. The Majors case sparked widespread outrage, in part over safety in the area.