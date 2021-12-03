Columbia University plans vigil for slain graduate student

NEW YORK — Columbia University will hold a vigil Friday for Davide Giri, a graduate student who was killed in a seemingly random stabbing spree Thursday night.
According to police sources, the suspect is a 25-year-old ex-convict and suspected member of the EVK “Everybody Killas” gang.
Police did not believe the victims knew each other and were unsure of what motivated the attacks.
In a tweet, the university said the Friday-night vigil will honor Giri and allow the university community to mourn together.
“My thoughts remain with Davide’s family, and with every one of you, as we live this tragedy together,” university President Lee Bollinger said in a statement.
The attacks come nearly two years after Tessa Majors, an 18-year-old student at Barnard College of Columbia University, was stabbed to death during a robbery. The Majors case sparked widespread outrage, in part over safety in the area.