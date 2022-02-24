NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sudanese-American model Nyakim Gatwech is comfortable in her skin, which she told PIX11 News she used to want to bleach. But one “ignorant” comment from a Columbia University department chair left her hurt all over again.

“I was bullied before,” she said, “I worked so hard to build a tough skin.”

While retweeting a photo of one of Gatwech’s photoshoots, Columbia University’s Department of Psychiatry chair, Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman, made a comment about her skin tone: “Whether a work of art or a freak of nature, she’s a beautiful sight to behold.”

“As soon as I read freak of nature, that’s what stuck in my head,” she told PIX11 News.

Lieberman has since been suspended for his comments. In an email to his Columbia University colleagues, he apologized and called the comment racist and sexist.

However, Lieberman hasn’t reached out to Gatwech. She said suspension is “not enough” to address his behavior.

Watch PIX11 News reporter Ayana Harry’s full interview with Gatwech in the video above.