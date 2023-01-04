NEW YORK (PIX11) — Colorado has joined the list of places sending migrants to New York City, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday.

More than 30,000 migrants have already come to New York City and there’s no more room, Adams said. He criticized Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, saying Polis pushed the problem to New York without notifying city officials.

“I’m not going to sit back and allow New Yorkers to carry the burden of a manmade crisis,” Adams said during an unrelated press conference on Wednesday. “This must be fixed. This has to be fixed.”

Adams said handling the situation has been very expensive for New York City. Members of the Office of Management and Budget, Adams’ team and Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom have met many times to work on the problem.

“We have to find ways of carrying out this task without bankrupting this city,” Adams said.