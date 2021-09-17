Colombo family consigliere surrenders to FBI in Manhattan

Local News

MANHATTAN — Colombo crime family consigliere Ralph DiMatteo surrendered to authorities Friday in connection to a racketeering indictment, authorities said.

DiMatteo, who was named in the unsealed indictment, turned himself in to the FBI in Manhattan Friday morning, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In the indictment, prosecutors allege members of the Colombo crime family threatened violence, pressured workers and pocketed phony “pension” payments in a two-decade plot to seize control of a city construction union and its lucrative employee health insurance program.

Ten members, including Colombo crime family boss Andrew “Mush” Russo and underboss Benjamin “Benji” Castellazzo, were charged in connection with the scheme, which prosecutors said had all the major trappings of Mafia-type shakedowns seen in TV shows like “The Sopranos.”

Seven additional defendants are alleged members or associates of the Colombo crime family and one is a member of the Bonanno crime family, according to Kasulis’ office.

