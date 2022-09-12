NEW YORK (PIX11) – More than a hundred college students in Queens are getting paid internships by connecting with small businesses in need of workers.

At the Goldman Sachs LaGuardia Education Center, college students from around the world – more than 133 countries – are given the opportunity to get their first job, a critical step in building a dynamic career.

Debanjan Mazumder, 21, met his new boss for the first time Monday. A sophomore at LaGuardia Community College, Mazumder got a paid internship at a software company based in Manhattan. His dream is to launch his own software start-up one day.

As the first generation in his family to go to college from Bangladesh, he’s excited to be one step closer to making that dream happen thanks to Stella Umunna, the CEO of StemKASA, a Manhattan-based software development company.

Umunna is just one of over 35 small business owners taking part in a workforce development program called the 10,000 Small Businesses Fellows, launched by the Goldman Sachs Foundation. It’s a paid 12-week internship program that starts this fall.

The students will be paid $20 per hour and get valuable work experience with local small businesses that are seeking young enthusiastic talent.

Perla Cuevas De Leon wants to be a journalist one day. She will be interning at Impact Consulting Enterprises, an advertising and public relations firm.

If you want more information about the program, visit the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Fellows website.