NEW YORK (PIX11) — Cold, heavy rain and strong winds are headed toward New York City, officials warned Wednesday.

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are also likely Friday morning and afternoon, officials said. One to two inches of rain could fall from midday on Thursday through Friday morning, according to the NYC Emergency Management Department. Some areas could see snow and others might see a mix of rain and snow.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Up to two inches of snow are possible for the lower Hudson Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Up to 5 inches are possible for far western portions of Orange County.

A winter weather advisory could be issued if forecasted amounts increase.

Minor coastal flooding is a possibility, according to the NWS. The areas most at risk are the South Shore Bays of Long Island, the lower NY Harbor, the Long Island Sound along the Connecticut shoreline and portions of the forks of Long Island.

The Department of Buildings warned builders, contractors, crane operators, and property owners to secure their construction sites, buildings and equipment.