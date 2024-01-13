NEW JERSEY (PIX 11) — As New Jersey residents continue dealing with the aftermath of this week’s storm there is yet another weather event to prepare for.

Officials in several counties throughout the state are declaring a code blue as temperatures are expected to plummet beginning Saturday night.

That code blue is in effect in 20 counties throughout the state.

Those counties include Essex, Bergen, Passaic, and Hudson Counties. Many participating counties issued a code blue for the next few nights to give residents with nowhere to go a warm place to stay during extreme weather conditions.

Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo announced that he activated the code blue procedures as temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees Saturday night.

According to county officials, shelters that normally require occupants to leave during the day will suspend that practice so that people can stay indoors.

For a full list of counties that have declared a code blue and locations serving as warming centers, you can click here.