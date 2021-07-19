NEW YORK — Days after the Correction Officer’s Benevolent Association (COBA) filed a lawsuit against the New York City Department of Correction over “inhumane” working conditions at city jails, COBA President Benny Boscio Jr. spoke with the PIX11 Morning News.

Boscio broke down the details behind the “deplorable” conditions alleged in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit came the same day new D.O.C. Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi unveiled his post-COVID-19 recovery program to improve conditions and address many of the issues cited in the suit.

Boscio said it seems like Schiraldi “wants to help us,” and that his new plan is based around many of the issues COBA brought to his attention.

However, the union chief said Monday the staffing section of the program doesn’t go far enough.

Part of the plan is to hire 400 additional correction officers, but Boscio said he’s called for at least 2,000 new hires.

He said the union also wants a decrease in the amount of inmates in each facility.

