Coat drive spreads warmth to Bronx children this holiday season

NEW YORK — The holidays are such a wonderful time for giving, and that was particularly true on Southern Boulevard, where brand new winter coats were given away to hundreds of children in the South Bronx.

The goal: to make sure as many children as possible are warm this holiday season.

The 14th annual coat giveaway was made possible by a $13,000 budget allocation from Bronx Councilmember Rafael Salamanca and a $5,000 donation from Ponce Bank.

“We’re giving out over 500 coats to residents in this annual event,” Salamanca told PIX11 News. “For some families, they must make the choice of paying the rent, buying food or keeping their children warm.”

The much-needed coat giveaway was coordinated by the Southern Boulevard Business Improvement District and the 41st precinct of the NYPD.

“It’s a great opportunity to provide for the children and help the community on a yearly basis,” Santos Rios, business development director of Ponce Bank, told PIX11 News.