NEW YORK (PIX11) – A coastal storm is bringing heavy rain, wind and flooding to the tri-state area and causing chaos for commuters on Monday.

The storm kicked up overnight Sunday into Monday morning, according to meteorologists. A flood watch remains in effect through Monday afternoon for much of the tri-state area.

PIX11 Meteorologist Chris Cimino said the last of the rain is expected to leave the tri-state area by 2 p.m. There may even be a peek of sunshine, meteorologists said.

Temperatures are also expected to decrease throughout the day. Some parts of the tri-state area saw temps as high as 60 degrees, but those are expected to plummet to the 40s by the evening, according to meteorologists.

The storm has left destruction and debris in its wake. A tree crashed into a house in Queens, according to the FDNY.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.